MUCH NEEDED SNOW BLANKETING COLORADO

Undated—The storm that drenched California is bringing sorely-needed snow to Colorado. Forecasters say this system could dump over two feet of snow in parts of the high country. The snow along with high winds and frigid temperatures will continue to hamper travel through tomorrow. Frontier Airlines canceled about two dozen flights out of Denver International Airport before the storm hit. The Denver-based carrier learned it’s lesson from last month when a surprise snowstorm stranded several planes and prevented travelers and employees from getting to the airport. The weather has also forced the annual parade of cowboys and cattle through downtown Denver kicking off the 111th National Western Stock Show.

WEST SLOPE FARMERS AGREE TO HELP SAVE WATER

Grand Junction—A growing number of western slope farmers have agreed to not plant this year as a way to save water. The farmers with the Grand Valley Water Users Association are being paid to take part in the pilot program to see if intermittently fallowing fields to save water will actually work. Water managers across the west are taking a serious look at this approach has a new way to conserve water in the increasingly dry region. The program was launched last year with 10 farmers and was successful in saving over 32-hundred acre feet of water.

GARFIELD COUNTY PROPERTY DISPUTE

Glenwood Springs—A property battle between longtime neighbors was settled by the Garfield County Board of Commissioners Tuesday but mending hurt feelings and relationships may take a while longer. The board approved, with several conditions, a land use change permit for a small apartment that was built 20 years ago on the second story of an old barn on Red Canyon Road east of Glenwood Springs. The property was bought by Don and Linda Helmick in 2003 and their intent was to use the 550 square foot dwelling for family and friends. Helmick says 10 years later, he learned the county had changed the zoning requirement for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) from four acres to two. He wrongly assumed because he had a legal building permit, he could rent the apartment. The feud is between the Helmicks and their neighbor, Donna Lynn Lagilia who says her biggest concern is the loss of privacy when the apartment is occupied. The barn was built in 1921 for storage on the ground floor. Currently, the apartment is on the top floor along with Linda Helmick’s art studio. After lengthy testimony, the board unanimously approved the Land Use Change Permit with over a dozen conditions that must be met by the Helmicks. Commissioner Mike Samson urged both families to find ways to be neighborly and get along.

