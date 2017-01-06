COLORADO SHIVERS IN SUB-ZERO TEMPERATURES

Undated—When the snow moved out and the skies cleared, frigid temperatures gripped the state of Colorado. The sub-zero readings and icy roads forced the RE-16 school district in Parachute to cancel classes for the day. In Greeley, school was canceled as the wind chill sent the mercury plummeting to a bone-chilling 35 below zero. The snow that came with the torrid Pacific front was white gold for Colorado ski resorts. Vail Mountain reported 29 inches of fresh powder while Monarch Mountain got over three feet of snow.

CITY OF RIFLE FREEZES STREET IMPACT FEES

Rifle—The city of Rifle wants to give builders a break this year. The council voted this week to suspend offsite street impact fees for 2017. The fees were established 10 years ago as part of a transportation plan with an annual 5% escalation fee to offset the cost of inflation for construction. City Planner Nathan Lindquist says it was accurate for many years but he says times have changed. Lindquist says if the economy improves, the city can reconsider reinstating the annual street impact fee.

LOCAL STUDENTS NOMINATED FOR MILITARY ACADEMIES

Washington, D.C.—A handful of ambitious, goal-oriented high school students from the local area have been nominated for admission to various military academies. Congressman Scott Tipton nominated Callahan Card from Basalt High School and Katarina Kowar from Aspen High School to attend the Air Force Academy. Aspen High School’s Ethan Burkley is among several nominees from the 3rd Congressional District looking to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. Allyson Ludewig and David Witt from Eagle County High School were nominated by Tipton to attend West Point.

