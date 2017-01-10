VAIL PASS AVALANCHE

Vail—A massive avalanche fell across I-70 early this morning, closing Vail Pass in both directions. According to reports from the Colorado State Patrol, a semi, carrying mail was caught in the 15-foot deep slide but the driver was not hurt. The mountain of snow came roaring down around 2:30 this morning in the area known as “The Narrows” and was triggered by the unusually warm temperatures followed by rain and sleet. C-DOT crews are working to get the snow cleared away as soon as possible with the immediate focus on the eastbound lanes so vehicles stuck in traffic can be moved and more snowplows can be deployed. All commercial vehicles going east from Glenwood Springs to Vail are being parked at the Dotsero emergency truck parking at exit 133. The westbound side is closed at Copper Mountain.

