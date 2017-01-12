GLENWOOD TEEN GETS ONE YEAR DRIVING BAN AFTER CRASH

Glenwood Springs—No driving for one year. That’s part of the price a Glenwood Springs girl will have to pay for crashing her car last fall that seriously injured fellow student Victor Gamez. The 16 year old girl pled guilty last November in juvenile court to reckless endangerment and careless driving causing injury. The young lady, who had just received her driver’s license, was admittedly going too fast when she flipped the car taking a sharp turn. In addition to the one year driving ban, the girl will pay a 150 dollar fine, complete 24 hours of public service and write a letter of apology to Victor and his family. Victor, a member of the Demons’ football team, needed surgery to repair his fractured eye and cheek.

NO MORE SEAT BELTS FOR ASPEN SCHOOL BUSES

Aspen—Seat belts on school buses do more damage than no belts at all according to the Aspen School District. That’s why the transportation department has removed the lap belts from the district’s 22 large buses. Transportation Director Gary Vavra says refitting the fleet with standard three-point belts with shoulder harnesses would cost the district over 300 thousand dollars. Vavra says the district’s seven, 14-passenger mini-buses are all equipped with three-point belts.

BRECK CONFERENCE CENTER ROOF COLLAPSES UNDER HEAVY SNOW

Breckenridge—(AP)The roof of a hotel conference room in Breckenridge collapsed under the weight of all the heavy, wet snow that’s been falling in Colorado’s mountains. No one was inside the room at the time of the collapse last night but police say people staying in the 70 rooms at the Village of Breckenridge were evacuated as a precaution and put in other accommodations. Breckenridge has seen four feet of snow in the last week from the Pacific storm. Even more snow has fallen in Crested Butte, forcing people to shovel their roofs as well as their walkways.

HICKENLOOPER DELIVERS FINAL STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS

Denver— Gov. John Hickenlooper is asking the leaders of the Democratic-led House and Republican-led Senate to find a way to fund public education without sacrificing other core government services. Hickenlooper applauded a pledge by House Speaker Crisanta Duran and Senate President Kevin Grantham to finally reach deals this legislative session on roads and housing construction. But he wants action on schools.



Like this: Like Loading...