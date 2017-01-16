GW COUNCIL APPS DUE SOON

Glenwood Springs—One week from today is the deadline to submit a nominating petition to the city of Glenwood Springs if you want to serve on the city council. Wards 2 and 5 are up for election along with the At-Large seat for four year terms. Election day is April 4th.

GW BOARD AND COMMISSION VACANCIES

Glenwood Springs—If city council isn’t your cup of tea, you can still have an impact on shaping the future of Glenwood Springs by serving on a board or a commission for the next four years. There are several openings including the airport, financial advisory and tourism boards as well as the parks and recreation, historic preservation and planning and zoning commissions. The deadline to apply is Friday, January 27th at 5 pm.

THIRTY-SOMETHING MALES MOST LIKELY TO TAKE DEADLY RISKS ON SLOPES

Denver—White men in their 30’s on intermediate runs are more likely to die on the slopes than beginners according to a new report from the National Ski Areas Association. The annual report dispels the common belief that those most often killed while skiing or snowboarding are novices. Association analyst Jasper Shealy says beginners tend to stick to the green runs and are more cautious while most deaths occur on blue or intermediate runs which typically attract skiers and boarders with varying abilities who travel at different speeds. He says the data shows during last season, the common fatal accident on the slopes involved a white man in his 30’s hitting a tree on an intermediate run while wearing a helmet. Colorado’s skier fatalities usually mirror the national trend both in skier profile and terrain.

