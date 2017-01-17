GARCO SUPPORTS LNG LETTER

Glenwood Springs—Once it’s finalized, Garfield County will endorse a letter to the National Association of Counties calling for full support of liquid natural gas and the Jordan Cove Pipeline. The letter was initiated and written by Rio Blanco County Commission Chairman Shawn Bolton. Mesa and Moffat County are also expected to be on board with the pipeline that will ship LNG from the Piceance Basin to Coos Bay, Oregon and ultimately energy-starved Pacific Rim nations like Japan. The project has been denied twice by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, however, FERC Chairman Norman Bay wrote a letter to Garfield County and Veresen, Inc., saying an application can be resubmitted showing a market need for LNG. The letter from the west slope counties will be presented at the NACO legislative conference in Washington, D.C. at the end of February.

GARCO BOCC ELECTIONS

Glenwood Springs—There was one last election in Garfield County Monday. As required by statute, the Board of County Commissioners had to choose a Chairman and a Chairman pro-tem. Longtime Commission Chair John Martin will retain that title for his sixth and final term in office. Commissioner Tom Jankovsky made the nomination saying Martin has developed a special bond with constituents over the years and there’s no reason to disrupt that. Commissioner Mike Samson was re-elected as Chairman Pro-Tem.

THIRD SKIER DEATH IN COLORADO THIS SEASON

Breckenridge—A third person has died on Colorado’s ski slopes this season. Authorities in Summit County confirm that a Denver man was killed last Thursday after colliding with a tree at Breckenridge. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood says 47 year old Sean Haberthier wasn’t wearing a helmet and fractured his skull in the accident. He was reported missing on Thursday but searchers didn’t find his body until the next morning. Last month, a 48 year old Longmont man also died at Breckenridge after crashing into a tree and a 40 year old woman from San Antonio, Texas died after falling from a lift at Ski Granby Ranch. Her daughters were injured in the fall. Last ski season in Colorado, nine people died on the slopes.

Like this: Like Loading...