SPRAY-PAINTING VANDALS SOUGHT IN GLENWOOD SPRINGS

Glenwood Springs—Glenwood Springs police are confident they will soon identify and arrest the vandals responsible for this week’s spray-painting free-for-all around town. Authorities say a number of places were targeted and tagged with satanic messages and symbols like pentagrams including the Masonic Lodge, the post office, the Christian Science Church and Glenwood Springs High School. The high school property seemed to get the worst of the damage including the message, “welcome to hell” spray-painted across the front doors. While the extensive cleanup continues police will be busy examining security camera videos to nail down the suspects.

GARCO TO INVEST MORE MONEY IN ’17

Glenwood Springs—Garfield County earned 1.2 million dollars in interest from investments last year. Treasurer Karla Bagley say the county can make a little more money during the first six months of 2017 by raising the investment limit from 85 million dollars to 100 million. Bagley says the county will have plenty of money on hand to take care of daily business during the investment period.

GARCO 2016 FORECLOSURES

Glenwood Springs—When Garfield County’s housing market bottomed out in 2011, 701 families lost their homes to foreclosure. Conditions have gradually improved since then and Deputy Treasurer Evie Olson says last year, foreclosures dropped to 87. She expects roughly the same number this year. Rifle had the most foreclosures in 2016 with 22, followed by 21 combined in Parachute/Battlement Mesa/Rulison, 14 in Glenwood Springs, a dozen in Silt, nine in Carbondale and New Castle had seven.

