GLENWOOD SPRAY PAINTING VANDAL IN CUSTODY

Glenwood Springs—A 16 year old boy has been arrested for going on a spray-painting vandalism spree across Glenwood Springs that included disturbing messages and symbols. The young man, who’s name has not been made public, is being charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor bias-related crimes. Initially, the Glenwood Springs Police Department suspected two people were involved in the vandalism but after reviewing footage from security cameras and finding the boy had the same symbols on some of his things, they narrowed it down to one person. The teen spray painted obscene language and satanic symbols all over the building of his former high school as well as the Glenwood Springs Masonic Lodge, the post office and the Christian Science Society.

GARCO CONTINGENT IN D.C. FOR INAUGURATION

Washington, D.C.—A handful of Garfield County folks are in the nation’s capitol for the Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th Commander-in-Chief. Garfield County Republican Chairman Darin Smith has been there for a couple of days and says the atmosphere has been “electric.” Smith says the Garfield County group got a tour of the Capitol building and had lunch with 3rd District Congressman Scott Tipton. He says Tipton informed them that a number of game-changing, bipartisan bills await the signature of President Trump.

RECORD HOLIDAY CROWDS ON SLOPES

DENVER (AP) – Several Colorado ski areas welcomed a record number of visitors over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Aspen Skiing Co. had some of its busiest days ever over the holiday season at its four resorts Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands Buttermilk and Snowmass. SkiCo spokesman Jeff Hanle says there were 22,000 skiers on Dec. 29 and 20,000 skiers on several days over the holiday week. Vail Resorts reported that ski traffic was down in the early season but increased during the holiday period. The jump in visitation is a trend seen across the U.S. National Ski Areas Association President Michael Berry says the holiday season snowfall helped boost visitation at ski resorts from California to New England.

