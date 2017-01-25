COLORADO TEACHERS PACKING HEAT?

Denver—Some teachers and other public school employees would be allowed to bring a gun on campus under a bill that was passed by a state Senate committee Tuesday. The Republican-controlled State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee passed the measure on a party-line 3 to 2 vote with the condition that anyone carrying a concealed weapon undergo thorough safety training by the local sheriff’s office. The bills’s sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert says the bill allows school districts and charter schools to make the final decision on each employee. Opponents say arming teachers and staff members won’t prevent school shootings. The bill now moves on to the full Senate for consideration but will likely be shot down by the Democrat-controlled House.

DENVER NATIVE NOMINATED FOR U.S. SUPREME COURT

Washington, D.C.—The odds-on favorite to be named the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice is Denver native, Neil Gorsuch. President Donald Trump says he will name his finalists next Thursday and Gorsuch is considered to be a leading contender. The 49 year old currently serves on the 10th U. S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver and is described as a constitutional conservative. He received his education at Columbia University, Harvard Law and Oxford. In addition to Gorsuch, the other candidates in the running to replace the late Antonin Scalia are Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor.

