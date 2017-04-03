LITTLETON MAN KILLED IN ROLLOVER NEAR NEW CASTLE

New Castle—The man who died in Sunday’s rollover accident near New Castle was identified as 65 year old Christopher Timmes of Littleton. Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire says Timmes died of blunt force injuries and determined the crash was an accident. Timmes was wearing a seatbelt. According to reports from the Colorado State Patrol, Timmes was eastbound on I-70 when he apparently lost control and rolled his Jeep in the median near the New Castle exit just before 2 pm. Timmes was pronounced dead at Grand River Hospital in Rifle. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

RIFLE POLICE LOOKING FOR SUSPECT VEHICLE IN VANDALISM SPREE

Rifle—The Rifle Police Department has reason to believe the vehicle driven during last week’s drive-by, BB gun shootings of nearly three dozen parked cars is an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee. According to surveillance camera photos, the 1999 to 2004 Jeep is either silver or light gold in color. Police are circulating the images of the vehicle to the public in hopes of finding the suspects. Sometime between late last Monday night, March 27th and early Tuesday morning, vandals using a BB or pellet gun shot the windows out of 34 vehicles, 3 businesses and 1 home.

Like this: Like Loading...