ANOTHER GARCO EMPLOYEE GUILTY OF EMBEZZLING

Glenwood Springs—For the third time in five years a Garfield County employee is caught stealing. Alicia Macias pled guilty to embezzling $18,000 while working for the Clerk and Recorder’s Office from 2011 to 2015. As part of her plea for felony embezzlement, another count of felony theft was dropped. The District Attorney’s office also agreed that instead of a prison sentence Macias should receive probation and pay back the money she stole. Former employee Robin McMillan is currently serving time in prison for embezzling over 440 thousand dollars from the clerk’s office. Prior to that, Brenda Caywood admitted to stealing nearly 16 thousand dollars from the office. The clerk’s office has since implemented better safeguards to prevent further thefts.

