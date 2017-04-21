NEW MEADOWS APARTMENT BUILDINGS ON HOLD

Glenwood Springs—Groundbreaking on 97 new apartment units at Glenwood Meadows will have to wait a while longer. Last night, the Glenwood Springs City Council, with newly sworn-in members Shelly Kaup, Jonathan Godes and Rick Vorhees, decided to continue the lengthy discussion until the next meeting. Richard Myers with the Texas-based developer Realty Capital says they’re trying to trim as many expenses as possible and a good place to start is waiving over a million dollars in impact fees for various things like wastewater, schools and emergency services. The council will make a decision at it’s next meeting scheduled for May 4th.

PAID PARKING CONSIDERED FOR DOWNTOWN GLENWOOD

Glenwood Springs—Parking meters may sprout up in downtown Glenwood Springs one day. City officials are mulling over the idea of paid, on-street parking in the downtown area to support restaurants and shops and cut down on pollution. Officials say motorists looking for a decent parking place tend to drive around the block a few times until they find one, contributing to exhaust fumes and emissions. Monday night from 6 to 8 at Glenwood Springs City Hall, officials will discuss the pros and cons of paid downtown parking. The public is encouraged to attend.

TEST DRIVE AN ELECTRIC CAR

Glenwood Springs—Have you ever heard an electric car? Probably not. It’s because they’re so quiet when whizzing down the street or the highway. If you’ve never driven one, set aside 15 minutes tomorrow afternoon to test drive an EV in Glenwood Springs. It’s part of the Earth Day celebration where between 1 and 3 pm near the Sunlight Ski and Bike shop parking lot, you can register to drive one of three EV’s including an Audi A-3, a Nissan Leaf or a Chevy Volt. If you’re interested in buying an EV, dealers will be on hand to explain the long list of discounts and tax credits available to make it affordable. Refuel Colorado and Garfield Clean Energy are two of the many sponsors of tomorrow’s event.

