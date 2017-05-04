GRAND AVE BRIDGE/EMPLOYER DISCUSSION

Glenwood Springs—Glenwood Springs business owners are bracing for the impact of the Grand Avenue Bridge project. When the old bridge closes August 14th to make way for the new one, employers in and around town will have to make some major adjustments. C-DOT and the Grand Avenue Bridge Project Team say now is the time to form a plan of action. Next Wednesday, they’ll host a roundtable discussion at city hall to talk about how large and small employers in the area are working to reduce traffic during the 95 day detour. The meeting will be held in the council chambers at 11 am. Lunch will be provided. If you would like to attend, RSVP to info@grandavenuebridge.com.

SUMMER OF MUSIC PLAYS ON IN GLENWOOD

Glenwood Springs—There will be music in Glenwood Springs this summer. Despite the well-publicized financial troubles and controversy surrounding the impending demise of the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts, the Summer of Music will play on for a seventh consecutive season. A city-appointed and supervised committee will step in and take over as host of the popular summer concert series at Two Rivers Park. The longstanding tradition that began 32 years ago as “Jazz in the Park” became the Summer of Music in 2010 and has been going strong since then with generous donations and sponsorships from the community. Wednesday night, June 28th will be the first of a half dozen free concerts when Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles with Jessy Carolina kick off the season. Donations and sponsors are being accepted by the city of Glenwood Springs.

