GLENWOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS FUNDRAISER

Glenwood Springs—Don’t eulogize the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts just yet. A grassroots effort is underway to keep the doors of the financially-strapped center open. Sandy Haver, a music teacher at the center, went before the city council Thursday night to plead for support. She assured the council there will be a restructuring and reorganization to restore responsible oversight and stewardship of all donations. Members of the board and staff are scrambling to overcome monetary troubles brought on by apparent mismanagement of funds that has left the center about 75 thousand dollars in the red. The fundraiser is scheduled for June 9th at the Glenwood Vaudeville Theater.

MEADOWS APARTMENT PROJECT DENIED IMPACT FEE WAIVERS

Glenwood Springs—If 185 new apartments are going to be built in Glenwood Meadows, the developer will have to pay the one million dollars in impact fees. Last night, the Glenwood Springs City Council denied the fee waiver made by Realty Capital. Councilman Rick Vorhees spoke to project representative Richard Myers about the sizable waiver. He says when revenue is taken from one source, it has to be made up somewhere else. Myers says even with the waivers, the city would still receive over 775 thousand dollars from Realty Capital. The other sticking point with the council was the question of affordability. The monthly rent for a two-bedroom unit would be around two thousand dollars. Councilman Jonathan Godes says even with high-end amenities like a swimming pool, a fitness center and top of the line appliances, it’s too much for the average citizen.

TABOR CHALLENGERS OVERRULED

Denver—The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights is here to stay in Colorado. A federal judge tossed out a long-running lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Colorado’s tax and spending limits also known as “Tabor.” U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore ruled that none of the former elected officials, educators or citizens that claim Tabor has caused financial harm have a legal leg to stand on. He says they don’t have the right to challenge the 1992 voter-approved measure in court. The lawsuit was first filed in 2011 and at one time was considered by the U.S. Supreme Court, which sent the case back to court in Denver.

ASPEN ART VANDAL SOUGHT

Aspen—If he didn’t care for the painting, he could’ve just said so. Instead, a man who walked in to Aspen’s Opera Art Gallery on Tuesday, pulled out a blade of some sort and sliced up a nearly three million dollar painting. Aspen police are looking for the armed art critic. According to statements from a gallery employee, the man, who was in disguise, ignored other paintings by Picasso and Marc Chagall when he did his duty which took about 15 seconds. The painting, called, “Untitled 2004,” belongs to artist Christopher Wool. Police don’t have a motive yet but say it looks like the crime was planned.

