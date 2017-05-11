DENVER (AP) – Colorado lawmakers concluded business for the year last night with hard-fought agreements on highways, hospitals and affordable housing – but the split Legislature racked up a lot of misses, too. Day 120 of the 2017 session saw the Democrat-led House send a signature bill that spares rural hospitals drastic budget cuts and provides $1.8 billion for transportation to Gov. John Hickenlooper, who’s expected to sign it. The two chambers failed to reach deals on pot and energy policy.

DENVER (AP) – The legislature adjourned without a deal to keep the state energy office running at full strength. The Republican-led Senate declined to consider amendments by House Democrats to a bill to continue the agency’s mandate beyond June 30.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – Documents have been removed from Larimer County’s website because citizens who submitted them did not realize they would be open to the public. County clerk Angela Myers says records such as death certificates, child support enforcement liens, federal tax liens and others were taken down because they contained personal information. The documents had been found to contain sensitive information during an investigation by reporters.

FIRESTONE, Colo. (AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board has joined the investigation into a fatal Colorado house explosion blamed on unrefined natural gas flowing from a severed pipeline. The agency got involved because pipelines are considered transportation and because investigators want to look for safety issues that might have consequences elsewhere. The April 17 explosion in Firestone killed two people and badly burned a third.

