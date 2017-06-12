GARCO BOARD ENDORSES WATER RIGHTS BILL

Glenwood Springs—With a unanimous vote this morning, the Garfield County Board of Commissioners ratified a letter of support for a federal bill to protect water rights. Commissioner Tom Jankovsky says Congressman Scott Tipton’s “Water Rights Preservation Act” is an important piece of legislation that would save millions of dollars for business owners, private landowners and ranchers.

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE HEAT, HIGH WINDS IN NW COLORADO

Meeker—A handful of wildfires in Western Colorado have collectively burned over 11-hundred acres in the last few days. Gusty winds, a firefighter’s worst enemy, kicked up late Sunday afternoon and more wind is expected today. The largest of the blazes, the Hunter Fire 20 miles southwest of Meeker has burned 992 acres and is 30 percent contained. The Hunter Fire was sparked by lightning on BLM land and with oil and gas drilling rigs in the area, a large crew was dispatched to the scene including 60 firefighters assisted by five engines and a helicopter. 10 miles north of Rangely, the 40 acre Dead Dog Fire burning on BLM land is being fought with a couple of air tankers and several engines. Further northeast, the 67 acre Temple Fire outside of Craig on BLM and private land was contained last night. The Cross Fire, 35 miles west of Craig is burning in remote, rugged BLM land in the Cross Mountain Wilderness Study Area. The 55 acre fire is 60 percent contained. One firefighter battling the Cross Fire suffered second degree burns on his legs Saturday.

