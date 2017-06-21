SOPRIS HIKERS RESCUED

Carbondale—Two older men from Kansas got lost hiking around Mount Sopris last night and needed a rescue team escort back to the trailhead. Pitkin County Dispatchers got a call around 6:30 from a 65 year old man who said he and his friend were east of Thomas Lakes and were struggling to get back to their campsite. With no cell service the men were able to text back and forth with four members of Mountain Rescue Aspen who ended up finding them in a tent just before midnight near Thomas Lakes. The pair, both nauseous and thirsty, were escorted back to the trailhead.

CANYONS OF THE ANCIENTS NOT UNDER REVIEW

Denver—(AP) – U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says Colorado’s Canyons of the Ancients is not currently a priority as his agency reviews protections granted to more than two dozen national monuments nationwide. The Denver Post reports Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner said he was encouraged by Zinke’s comment during a hearing Tuesday. GOP Rep. Scott Tipton said he too was encouraged.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CHANGES FOR MOUNTAIN TOWN

SILVERTON (AP) – After the near death of a 14-year-old boy from alcohol poisoning at last year’s Fourth of July celebration, a Colorado town has made changes to its largest and most popular event. Silverton has planned family-focused events throughout the day, moved back the fireworks show to its traditional spot, banned camping in some troublesome areas, and will increase law enforcement presence at the celebration.

SCHOOL DISTRICT LAWSUIT MOVING FORWARD

DENVER (AP) – A federal court has revived a Colorado parent’s lawsuit that alleges a school district violated the constitutional separation of church and state. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled Tuesday that a woman identified as Jane Zoe can sue the Douglas County School District over a fundraising appeal that a teacher distributed for a Christian group.

Like this: Like Loading...