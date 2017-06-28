WANTED GARCO MAN CAUGHT

Glenwood Springs/Arvada—The last time Michael Rosinski was in Garfield County he was barricaded in a home in Canyon Creek. When he returns he’ll be in handcuffs. The 38 year old man with over a half dozen felony warrants was taken into custody along with his wife by the Arvada Police Department. Rosinkski has managed to elude capture for nearly two weeks after somehow slipping away from an all-day standoff with the Garfield County All Hazards Response Team. Sheriff Lou Vallario says catching Roskinski required multi-agency cooperation. Rosinski allegedly assaulted a deputy and his wife had several arrest warrants as well.

BICYCLISTS PEDAL TO WORK, PREPARE FOR BRIDGE

Glenwood Springs—A lot of free breakfast burritos, doughnuts and coffee were handed out this morning for folks biking to work. Heather McGregor with CLEER, (Clean Energy Economy says “Colorado Bike to Work Day is a good warm up for the fast-approaching Grand Avenue Bridge closure and detour. She says if you plan to ride your bike during the 95-day detour, now is the time to get it out of the garage, get it tuned up and start pedaling now to prepare. She says don’t wait until August 14th to think about your bike route to work.

ZINKE SAYS FEWER REGS WILL MAKE PUBLIC LANDS PRODUCTIVE

Whitefish, MT—Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says removing bureaucratic obstacles to development on federal land can create jobs and offer hope to nearby communities. Zinke spoke Tuesday at the Western Governors’ Association annual meeting in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana, and hinted of major changes in store. Promising reorganization “on a scale of 100 years,” Zinke says the Interior Department and other land management agencies need to better cooperate. Zinke says right now, agencies that evaluate the same project often end up providing conflicting opinions. Zinke also called for more offshore drilling, which he says can provide more than enough revenue to offset an $11.5 billion maintenance backlog in national parks. Nada Culver with The Wilderness Society calls Zinke’s remarks a ploy to turn over public land to the oil, gas and coal industries.

