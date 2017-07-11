TWO KILLED IN ROLLOVER NEAR SILT

Silt—A young mother and her son were killed Monday afternoon in a horrific rollover accident on westbound I-70 between Silt and Mamm Creek. The woman’s two daughters and her fiance were injured in the crash and taken to Grand River Hospital in Rifle. Their conditions are unknown. According to reports from Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire, the family is from Illinois with no known local ties. Glassmire declared the 13 year old boy dead at the scene while the 33 year old woman had to be extricated from the SUV. The cause of the accident is still being investigated. The names of the victims won’t be released until family members have been notified.

GARCO BOARD APPROVES HISTORIC BALLOT QUESTION

Glenwood Springs—The vote was unanimous but it was tempered by skepticism as the Garfield County Board of Commissioners agreed to put a question on the November 7th ballot to raise the mill levy, one mill for historic preservation efforts from Parachute to Carbondale. Commissioner Tom Jankovsky loves the concept and appreciates the importance of historic preservation. However, he says this is a bad time to ask citizens for a tax hike given the county’s declining revenues. If the ballot question passes, the tax would be calculated on $100,000.00 of assessed property value every year: $3.24 for residential property owners, $13.05 for commercial and agricultural property owners and nearly $40.00 per $100,000.00 of assessed property value per year for oil and gas producers. Commission Chairman John Martin, normally a staunch opponent of raising taxes says as a history buff, he sees this effort as a worthwhile venture.

PERLMUTTER DROPS OUT OF GOVERNOR’S RACE

Denver—There’s one less Democrat running for Governor of Colorado. This morning, Congressman Ed Perlmutter officially called it quits due in part to the political and financial clout of fellow Democrat Congressman Jared Polis. Polis, who is independently wealthy and financing his own campaign, threw his hat into the ring a few weeks ago. Perlmutter told one reporter, “When Polis got in, I had to take a deep look down and see what it would take to win this race.” Now it’s a three-person race to the primary with Polis, former State Treasurer Cary Kennedy and former State Senator Michael Johnston.

DEM PROTEST FORCES SEN. GARDNER TO CANCEL LUNCH IN STEAMBOAT

Steamboat Springs—Colorado U.S. Senator Cory Gardner canceled a recent lunch meeting with a group of local supporters in Steamboat Springs because of a protest outside of Carl’s Tavern. Routt County Republican Chairman Don Mathis says several local Democrats showed up at the restaurant including one woman who tried to block the entrance and others who tapped on the windows to disrupt what he says was a meeting to get feedback from those who supported Gardner in the election. Mathis called it a mild form of terrorism.

