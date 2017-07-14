TRASH PICK UP TIMES CHANGED FOR G.A.B.

Glenwood Springs—Glenwood Springs residents will have to get their trash cans to the curb before sunrise when the Grand Avenue Bridge detours begin exactly one month from today. City officials say to avoid additional traffic tie-ups during peak morning rush hours, trash-hauling companies will begin their days at 5 am every day during the three month long closure. Commercial trash companies will start the work day at 2 am while bridge construction crews plan to clock in at 6 am instead of 7.

RIFLE BURGLAR GETS STUCK IN FAIRGROUNDS AIR VENT

Rifle—A Rifle man suspected of burglarizing the Gofer Foods convenience store at 5th Street and Railroad Avenue during the wee hours Wednesday, was relieved to be taken into custody. The reason? He got stuck in an air vent at the Garfield County Fairgrounds about an hour after breaking a window and stealing cash from the store. According to reports from the Rifle Police Department, the 27 year old man got wedged in the vent at the fairgrounds where he was apparently trying to commit another heist. Police got a call from someone who heard screaming and banging coming from the fairgrounds. The fire department was called to the scene to free him from the vent. He’s now facing several charges including two counts of second degree burglary.

