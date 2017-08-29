CARBONDALE ARTIST KILLED IN OREGON CRASH

Carbondale—A Carbondale artist and former Aspen Skiing Company ski instructor was killed recently in a single car accident in a remote part of Oregon. Authorities say 35 year old Angus Graham died this past Saturday when his car rolled down a steep embankment near the small town of Glendale in the southwestern part of the state. Graham was a respected artist and teacher at Carbondale’s Studio for Arts and Works.

ROAN RESCUE

Rifle—Three weary, thirsty hikers had to be rescued this past weekend at the base of the Roan Plateau. According to information from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the trio got stuck in a place on Anvil Points where it was too steep to climb up or down. What was supposed to be a one-day outing turned out to be an overnight ordeal. They were all rescued Saturday morning by Garfield County Search and Rescue along with a rope team from Mesa County. Over two dozen rescue personnel also used ATVs and two helicopters.

BASALT FIRE

Basalt—Last Friday’s wildfire that forced several Basalt residents to evacuate was human-caused, sort of. Police Chief Greg Knott believes the fire was ignited by a loose wheel coming off a pick up truck on Highway 82. He says the sparks coming from the truck’s undercarriage probably started the fire at 82 and Original Road. No one was hurt and no structures were damaged.

DEADLINE FOR SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION NEARS

Glenwood Springs—If you would like to make a difference in education, time is running out to run for your local school board. This Friday. September 1st is the deadline for candidates to turn in all the necessary paperwork to be nominated. So far, there doesn’t seem to be any interest in the Roaring Fork Re-1 School District where three seats are up for election. Officials say no nominating petitions have been turned in and as it stands now, incumbents Jen Rupert in Basalt District A and Glenwood Springs’ District D Director Shane Larson will be unopposed. School board elections are also being held in the Garfield Re-2 District where three seats are up for grabs in districts A, D and E. Elections are also being held for the Parachute District 16 school board as well as the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees where three positions are open. Election day is November 7th.

