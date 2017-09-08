PROGRESS ON FLAT TOPS FIRE

Meeker—The Himes Peak Fire in the Flat Tops Wilderness is now 25% contained. According to information from the Upper Colorado River Fire Management Unit, a water-dropping helicopter and several single engine air tankers were able to line about 90% of the fire with slurry. The size of the lightning-caused fire east of Meeker was also adjusted from 200 to about 100 acres. In addition, officials say the conditions are safer and Trapper’s Lake Road is open once again.

SMOKE AND HAZE EXPECTED TO CLEAR SOON

Glenwood Springs—The thick veil of smoke that has shrouded most of Colorado this week will soon begin to lift. The National Weather Service says a high pressure system is shifting to the east, raising the chance for rain in many parts of the state. That will in turn, push the smoke further north. However, there are still a couple of wildfires in Routt County that will continue to kick up a lot of smoke. The largest is the Deep Creek Fire near Hayden that has burned nearly 3,800 acres and is about a mile and a half from homes. Officials say no structures are threatened.

CONCERNED GLENWOOD CITIZENS SOUND OFF

Glenwood Springs—The future of downtown Glenwood Springs is a big concern for many citizens. Several people went before the city council last night to speak their minds and offer suggestions on how the city should be investing taxpayer dollars. Longtime resident Sarah Gordon says the new Grand Avenue Bridge is just one of many infrastructure needs. She says the city needs to find ways to address other problem areas including the 27th Street Bridge, the South Glenwood Bridge project and South Midland Avenue. Gordon says the disasters going on in Texas and Florida as well as the raging fires burning in the west should give everyone reason to pause and consider what would happen if evacuations were ordered here in the valley.

RIFLE ROADS NEED WORK

Rifle—Two small but busy streets in Rifle are in dire need of repair. On the north side of the Colorado River is Hospital Hill Road. On the other side is Enterprise Court off of Airport Road. Rifle Public Works Director Rick Barth says both roads will put any vehicle’s suspension system to the test. To reconstruct them, he says it will cost almost $748,000. Fortunately, thanks to grant money, the city won’t have to foot the entire bill. Barth says Hospital Hill Road will be done this fall while Enterprise Court will have to wait until spring.

HANGING LAKE TRAIL PROJECT

Glenwood Springs—If you’re willing to roll up your sleeves and break a sweat, you can climb the Hanging Lake Trail this weekend without big crowds and with plenty of parking. The Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers group is looking for folks to help spruce up one of Colorado’s most popular and heavily used tourist attractions. Willing and able-bodied workers are needed for a variety of tasks including cleaning up graffiti, installing stone steps and sanding and staining benches. Hanging Lake Trail will be closed tomorrow and Sunday during the clean up effort. If you sign up at rfov.org, you’ll be in the running to win a new mountain bike.

