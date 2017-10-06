DOWNTOWN GW TRAFFIC REDUCED

Glenwood Springs—It took a few days for people to catch on but eventually the detours through Glenwood Springs paid dividends during the early stages of the Grand Avenue Bridge Project. Project spokesman Tom Newland says traffic counts were done the week after school started. He says between September 9th and the 15th the average number of trips through downtown dropped from just over 32,000 to about 25,000. That’s a roughly 22% reduction. Newland says the drop is due to more people carpooling, riding the bus, riding bikes or walking.

NEW RESTAURANT FOR RIFLE

Rifle—Wendy’s is coming to Rifle. The city council gave staff the green light to move forward with a site redevelopment plan for a busy corner that has become sort of an eyesore. The popular fast food restaurant will be built at the corner of Railroad Avenue and Highway 6, now known as Centennial Parkway. City Planner Nathan Lindquist says improving the gateway into downtown Rifle has been a priority for a long time. He says thanks to various grants, a big portion of the infrastructure work won’t cost the public a cent. He says the new, 17-foot tall Wendy’s will have an attractive facade to fit in with downtown and the gateway area as well as big windows.

CMC CHOOSES ARCHITECT FOR SPRING VALLEY PROJECT

Glenwood Springs—The new leadership and recreation center at Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley Campus took a step forward. CMC’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a contract agreement with Denver-based architect Anderson Mason Dale to start drawing up the plans for the 2.1 million dollar project. The company, named by the American Institute of Architects as the 2017 Firm of the Year, has an extensive track record with college campus projects in Colorado and across the west. Anderson Mason Dale was chosen for the CMC project over 12 other firms. The project will also include renovations to the student center at CMC. The new additions are expected to be complete next year.

BLM APPROVES DRILLING NEAR PAONIA



Paonia—- The Bureau of Land Management has approved a plan for oil and gas development that’s been in the works for nearly a decade in the North Fork Valley. The master plan calls for eventually building 146 wells near Paonia south of McClure Pass. However, the BLM has only granted permission for one well to be built in the nearly 20 thousand acre Bull Mountain project. It says the other wells would get additional reviews.

