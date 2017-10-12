CRMS GRAD COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER GIRLFRIEND DIES IN AVALANCHE

Carbondale—A renowned mountain climber and outdoor adventurist from Carbondale who took his own life after his girlfriend died in an avalanche last weekend in Montana, left exact directions for recovery teams to find her body. According to a letter left behind by 27 year old Hayden Kennedy, he survived the slide but, “not the unbearable loss of his partner in life,” 23 year old Inge Perkins of Bozeman. Officials with the National Forest Avalanche Center in Bozeman say Kennedy didn’t call 911 to report the slide but he did leave behind a detailed and well thought out note that included GPS coordinates of where it occurred. Just two weeks prior, Kennedy wrote on a climbing blog that he had watched too many friends die in the mountains over the last few years. Authorities found his body last Sunday in Bozeman. Hayden Kennedy graduated from Colorado Rocky Mountain School in 2009.

ASPEN COURT HEARING FOR MEMBER OF KENNEDY FAMILY

Aspen—The grandson of Robert F. Kennedy who pled guilty in an Aspen bar fight last year is asking for criminal and court records to be sealed. A petition was filed on behalf of John Conor Kennedy after the case was dismissed by prosecutors. Kennedy pled guilty in February to disorderly conduct and was given a six-month deferred sentence, meaning the case would be dismissed if he stayed out of trouble for that length of time. Assistant City Attorney Andrea Bryan says Kennedy did in fact meet those terms. The petition says Kennedy is a college student and further reporting on the case could harm him in the future. John Conor Kennedy is the oldest son of environmental activist Robert Kennedy Junior.

FUNDRAISER FOR HERNANDEZ FAMILY

New Castle—The New Castle family that suffered a devastating loss of three members in a horrific accident nearly two weeks ago needs the community’s help. A fundraiser is planned for the Hernandez family on October 20th at Burning Mountain Park in New Castle. A potluck, silent auction and concert will be held to help the family cover some of the mounting funeral and medical expenses. Seven members of the family were all ejected from an SUV early on the morning of September 29th when it hit a large bear on westbound I-70 near Rifle. The vehicle was sent into a violent rollover after hitting the bear and ended up going through the median and into the eastbound lanes. Eugenio Altamirano was killed along with his two granddaughters, 7 year old Kimberly Hernandez and 15 year old Brizeyda. Both girls attended school in New Castle and their memorials will be held at a later date. Funeral services were already held for their grandfather, who lived in El Jebel. Four other family members were seriously hurt in the accident and are facing a long recovery. A 10 dollar donation is being requested for those planning to attend the fundraiser.

Like this: Like Loading...