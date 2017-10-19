Suspected ‘Crips’ Gang Member Busted In Garco

Parachute—A man with ties to the infamous Los Angeles street gang known as the “Crips” is in the Garfield County Jail after being busted recently in Parachute. According to reports from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, 47 year old Nathaniel Arlington was found hiding in a suitcase in an apartment bedroom and taken into custody by investigators with the Threat Assessment Group and the Parachute Police Department. Officers were trying to find Arlington who had arrest warrants for several charges including 3rd degree assault, felony menacing and violation of a protection order. A suspected female accomplice was also arrested for allegedly trying to hide Arlington and lying about it. Authorities who went to the apartment at 200 Colorado Avenue say 34 year old Laura Lee Ebbs said Arlington wasn’t there and she hadn’t seen him for two days. Criminal impersonation may be added to Arlington’s long list of charges. TAG team members say he insisted his name was Luther Rankins and that they had the wrong man. Authorities believe he still has strong ties to the Crips in L.A.

