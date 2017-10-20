END OF THE LINE FOR VIRGILLI

Glenwood Springs—Her work in Glenwood Springs is done. The woman who helped transform the city from a quaint tourist town into a world class, award-winning travel destination is calling it quits. Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association President and CEO Marianne Virgilli is officially retiring at the end of the year. During her 32 year career with the chamber (the last 30 as CEO), Virgilli is credited and praised by colleagues, business associates and political leaders for spearheading important ballot measures to pay for numerous improvements in Glenwood Springs. Community on the Move Director Mike McCallum says through Virgilli’s drive and leadership with the chamber, several amenities and additions were brought to Glenwood including the community center, the municipal operations center, the fire station, improved streetscapes, sidewalks, lighting, trails, parks, the arts and the formation of the Downtown Development Authority. Virgilli has also built a reputation for creating partnerships to collaborate on many projects over the years such as the downtown central offices of Colorado Mountain College. Under her guidance, the Glenwood chamber became a member of the prestigious ‘Committee of 100.’ Hollywood producers are well aware of the “little town with the big pool”thanks to Virgilli forming the Glenwood Springs Film Commission which led to being appointed by the governor to the state film commission and Colorado Creative Industries. Looking back over the last three decades, Virgilli recalls starting at the chamber during the oil shale bust, working with FEMA during the Coal Seam Fire, election victories, countless Strawberry Days celebrations and of course during her final months on the job, the Grand Avenue Bridge Project. She says it’s a perfect time for new leadership to take over for the community dubbed, “The Best Small Town in America.” An official announcement about her retirement will be made tomorrow at the annual meeting at Morgridge Commons. A retirement celebration will be held during the chamber’s annual gala at the Hotel Colorado January 27th.

Like this: Like Loading...