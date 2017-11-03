Glenwood Street Maintenance a Concern With New Budget

Glenwood Springs—To some disgruntled Glenwood Springs citizens, the city’s allotment for street maintenance falls short of what’s needed. Prior to to the the city council’s unanimous approval of the 17 million dollar, 2018 budget, John Stevens said 875 thousand dollars for streets doesn’t cut it. Stevens says his street and others around town are in dire need of repair. Council member Kathryn Trauger says unfortunately in the past, street maintenance funds were diverted to other projects and the city is paying the price today.

