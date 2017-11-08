2017 ELECTION RESULTS

Glenwood Springs—When it came to tax or bond questions voters were very selective on election day. Ballot Question 1A which sought to raise one million dollars per year over 10 years to enhance museums and support historic preservation in Garfield County communities was rejected 5,755 to 4,721. Ballot Issue 4B, dubbed by supporters, “Keep Colorado Mountain College Affordable,” did not pass muster with voters in four of the six counties in CMC’s district. Voters in Pitkin and Routt counties were in favor of the $50,000.00 tax hike that would have made up for revenue reductions under the Gallagher Amendment. New Castle’s $330,000.00 tax hike, Ballot Issue 2A, may be challenged since it passed by a mere two votes…438 to 436. In Carbondale, voters agreed to raise nearly $634,000.00 over three years to maintain current levels of service within the fire protection district. Ballot Question 4C found favor with 67% of the voters.

Battlement Mesa Woman Wins CMC Board Seat

Battlement Mesa—In the only contested seat on the CMC Board of Directors, Peg Portscheller of Battlement Mesa defeated former Rifle Mayor Randy Winkler with 59 percent of the vote. The former Lake County School Superintendent now runs an education consulting firm.

NEW LIFE FOR SENIOR CARE IN GRAND RIVER DISTRICT

Rifle—Voters overwhelmingly favored ballot question 4A to pay for a new senior care center and hospital expansion project. With 67% of the vote, the 89.4 million dollar bond issue passed that will replace the half-century old, dilapidated E. Dene Moore center. Grand River Hospital CEO Jim Coombs says the old care center at the top of 5th Street will be torn down to make way for a new, modern facility that will double the current 12-bed capacity. The money will also go toward more inpatient rooms and beds in the ICU, additional space for chemotherapy, cancer support and cardio rehab. Passage of the bond also saves about a hundred jobs while adding at least 200 more to the payrolls. The tax impact on homeowners in the district will be a little less than $3.00 per month for every $100,000.00 of a home’s actual value.

WEED TAXES APPROVED IN TWO WESTERN SLOPE COMMUNITIES

Debeque—New taxes on marijuana were approved by voters yesterday in Debeque and Eagle County. The new sales and excise taxes on recreational weed will incrementally phased in. Each tax will start at 2 and a half percent and top out at 5 percent. They will be added to the existing 4 percent sales tax on all retail products. Debeque approved a new sales tax of 5 percent on medical weed even though there are no such establishments as yet. The new tax will replace a fee of $5.00 per transaction.

