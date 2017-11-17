OCTOBER UNEMPLOYMENT UP

Denver—There were a few more people in the unemployment lines in Colorado last month. According to the state labor department, the jobless rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point from September to 2.7%. Officials say that was mainly due to fewer people working for the government and more finding jobs in the private sector. In the tri-county area, unemployment was up across the board from September to October. In Garfield County the jump went from 2.1% to 2.6%. Pitkin County’s jobless rate was up over a full percentage point to 3.5% while in Eagle County, unemployment rose from 1.7% to 2.4%. Nationally, the rate dropped to 4.1% in October.

GLENWOOD COUNCIL REMOVES AFFORDABLE HOUSING CODE

Glenwood Springs—Builders in Glenwood Springs will no longer be forced to set aside deed-restricted residential units in future projects. Last night the Glenwood Springs City Council voted to remove the “Inclusionary Housing Requirement.” The vote didn’t come without some debate. Councilwoman Shelly Kaup realizes the affordable housing mandate isn’t perfect but she says now is not the time to get rid of it. She says considering the housing shortage throughout the valley, it may be best to keep it on the books but make a few changes. Mayor Mike Gamba says the requirement really hasn’t had much of an impact on the community’s affordable housing needs. The final vote to remove the mandate was 4 to 3.

NEW CASTLE TAX QUESTION STILL UP IN THE AIR

New Castle—It’s been 10 days since election day and New Castle’s vehicle tax ballot question has yet to be decided. According to Garfield County Clerk and Recorder Jean Alberico, the one-time, 3.5% use tax is deadlocked at 440 votes. She says according to statute, if a recount shows it’s still tied, the question fails. A recount will be done by the end of the month. Alberico says based on past experience, she isn’t expecting the outcome to change.

