SAGE GROUSE PLANS RECONSIDERED

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service is rethinking protection plans for sage grouse in six Western states after a U.S. court agreed with mining companies that the agency illegally created some safeguards in Nevada. The agency announced Tuesday that it’s working with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which also is reviewing its plans for the struggling bird following an order by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. Forest Service spokesman John Shivik says the coordinated review makes sense two years after federal officials decided the chicken-sized bird shouldn’t receive endangered-species protections. But the government did impose restrictions on land use. The agency is taking public comments in Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming through Jan. 5. It says it will review the input before deciding if changes are needed to its plans.

STATE LAWMAKERS MULL HARASSMENT POLICIES

DENVER (AP) – Colorado’s legislative leaders plan to review their procedures on identifying, reporting and addressing workplace harassment after several allegations of sexual misconduct involving lawmakers. Leaders of the Democrat-led House and Republican-led Senate announced Tuesday the review will involve outside parties in their analysis of the Legislature’s workplace harassment policy. Lawmakers and legislative staff will look at practices in other states and in the private sector. Issues include filing complaints, confidentiality, identifying patterns of harassment and annual training on behavior in the workplace. Formal complaints have been filed against two Democratic state representatives in recent weeks, and local news media have reported on complaints involving other lawmakers.

DEADLY OIL RIG FIRE

GREELEY (AP) – One of three maintenance workers injured in an oil site fire in northern Colorado last week has died. The Weld County coroner’s office says 61-year-old George Cottingham of Greeley died Tuesday night. Cottingham and two other maintenance workers were burned at a PDC Energy site about 10 miles east of Galeton.

The Greeley Tribune reports the workers were doing maintenance for a DCP Midstream pipeline and didn’t work for PDC. Authorities are still investigating how the fire started.

