COLORADO’S “MOVE OVER LAW” STRICTLY ENFORCED

Denver— More than 2,200 drivers in Colorado have been ticketed over the past year for failing to change lanes when passing emergency vehicles with lights flashing. This total comes one year after State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue was struck and killed by a truck while investigating a crash on I-25. Donahue’s death prompted passage of the “Move Over for Cody Act,” which went into effect in September. It increased penalties for failing to change lanes or to slow down for emergency vehicles stopped on highways. For the year through Nov. 20, troopers ticketed 2,269 drivers. Patrol spokesman Joshua Lewis says troopers are strictly enforcing the law and some drivers are ignoring it.

DEADLY WILDLIFE DISEASE MONITORED

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – Officials in Montana are drafting plans for a special hunt to find out how widely Chronic wasting disease has spread in deer populations. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials hope to get a proposal before the state Fish and Wildlife Commission on Dec. 7. Details that need to be worked out include the hunt boundaries and how many deer would need to be killed to get a statistically valid sample. Chronic wasting disease has been slowly spreading among deer, elk and moose in the Rocky Mountains, including Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. Symptoms include weight loss, listlessness and drooling. Barb Beck with Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the hunt will be a milestone for how the state approaches chronic wasting disease.

BLM DIRECTOR CANDIDATE CRITICIZED

Cheyenne, Wyo.— A candidate to lead the Bureau of Land Management says environmentalists mischaracterize her as an advocate of handing those areas over to private interests. Wyoming attorney Karen Budd-Falen drew dozens of protesters at a recent land-use forum in Montana. Budd-Falen says a land-transfer advocate invited her to the forum but she has no opinion on transferring federal land to the private sector or state and local governments. She says her legal work focuses more on writing local government land-use plans so they comply with federal law. Budd-Falen says she interviewed in March to direct the BLM. An Interior Department official declined to say if she’s still in the running for the job.

Like this: Like Loading...