IOWA MURDER SUSPECT BUSTED IN RIFLE

Rifle—A man wanted for murdering his wife over 17 years ago in Iowa was taken into custody in Rifle yesterday. According to reports from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, 52 year old Michael Lee Syperda was arrested at an apartment on Coal Mine Avenue in North Rifle. Investigators with the Garfield County Threat Assessment Team, the sheriff’s office, Homeland Security and the United States Marshall’s Office began a fugitive apprehension operation to find Syperda after a first degree murder warrant was issued by the Iowa Attorney General’s office. A grand jury in Mount Pleasant, Iowa indicted Syperda for allegedly killing his wife Elizabeth, who was last seen alive July 16th, 2000. Family and friends say the two were estranged and that day Elizabeth may have walked to meet Syperda who lived nearby. Michael Syperda is now in the Garfield County Jail awaiting extradition back to Iowa.

MORE NEWBORNS IN COLORADO ADDICTED TO OPIOIDS

Colorado Springs—An alarming number of newborns in Colorado are starting life addicted to heroin, painkillers and other opioids. According to the Colorado Health Department, between 2010 and 2015, the state’s newborn opioid addiction rate jumped from two births out of 1,000 to 3.6, an 83 percent increase. The worst numbers came from Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo where the addicted newborn rate skyrocketed from less than one per 1,000 births in 2010 to almost 21, two years later. Today, Parkview’s rate is around 10. The shocking newborn addiction increase has brought together teams of medical and child welfare professionals to find solutions. A steering committee helped pass a state law that allows expectant mothers to tell their doctors about drug use without fear of criminal prosecution.

GARCO LITERACY OUTREACH HELPING IMMIGRANTS BECOME CITIZENS

Glenwood Springs—A lot of immigrants in the Roaring Fork Valley are working hard to learn English and become United States citizens. Martha Fredendall heads up Garfield County Literacy Outreach and says there’s a growing number of folks willing to take several classes and tackle some challenging tests. She says classes are full right now there’s a long waiting list. She says there are four categories to the citizenship exam; speaking, reading, writing and civics. Fredendall says writing one to three dictated sentences seems to be the biggest challenge for most immigrants.

