COLORADO OIL AND GAS EXPLOSIONS

Denver—The gas line explosion that killed two men in Firestone eight months ago wasn’t the only one to occur in Colorado this year. According to state records, two other people have died in oil and gas explosions since the deadly blast in April. In fact the record shows about a dozen industry explosions have been reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission since then. The state has yet to take enforcement action in the Firestone deaths, citing a lack of industry rules dealing with fatal accidents. The COGCC has suggested changes to existing regulations but nothing dealing with fatalities. Officials say they do not have the authority to impose penalties for deadly explosions.

MAN WHO CAUSED FIRE NEAR KEYSTONE PAYING THE PRICE

Keystone—The Denver man who accidentally sparked a wildfire over a year ago at the Summit County Shooting Range is paying a hefty fine to the forest service, but it could’ve been much worse. The Summit County Court ordered Bryson Jones to pay almost 53 thousand dollars for causing the blaze on October 8th of last year after firing explosive tracer rounds at the range. It cost the U.S. Forest Service over 160 thousand dollars to put the fire out but because Jones reported it right away, took full responsibility and began paying restitution a few months ago, his penalty was cut by a third.

SKICO EMPLOYEES WAITING TO WORK, STILL BEING FED

Aspen—There’s not enough snow but there’s plenty of food for resort workers in Aspen. The Aspen Skiing Company is once again serving dinner to seasonal employees who are waiting anxiously for the snow to fall and the season to begin. SkiCo spokesman Jeff Hanle says three nights a week, dinner is served to about 150 workers. SkiCo’s tradition of feeding hungry, unemployed workers started back in the 90’s. Snowmass and Buttermilk were scheduled to open this Saturday but opening day at Highlands will have to wait until next weekend. Aspen Mountain is open with limited terrain.

COLORADO FIRE DEPLOYED TO SO. CAL

Lakewood—Weary firefighters in Southern California are getting some help from Colorado. Yesterday 17 fire engines were sent to CalFire’s staging area in Chino along with several firefighters to battle the numerous, blazes that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. The Colorado fire departments helping out include Gypsum, Lake Dillon, Grand Junction and several from the metro area. The deployment is scheduled for 14 days.

