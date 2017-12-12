Hickenlooper Leads “CHIP” Campaign

Columbus, Ohio—Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is at the forefront of a multi-state, bipartisan effort to save the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Hickenlooper and Ohio Republican Governor John Kasich co-wrote a letter urging Congress to reauthorize funding for CHIP as soon as possible. Many states have been using unspent funds since the 14 billion dollar program ran out of money October 1st while others received short-term funding in a two-week spending bill signed by President Trump last week. The Hickenlooper-Kasich letter was signed by the governors of Alaska, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Virginia. The governors all say the CHIP funding without disruption is something they can all agree on.

