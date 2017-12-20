HICKENLOOPER PLEADS FOR “CHIP”

Denver—Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is asking the state legislature to apply a nearly 10 million dollar band-aid to save the Children’s Health Insurance Program. The governor is calling on the state budget committee for the emergency funding because Congress hasn’t figured out how to keep the “CHIP” program going. The federal funding ran out October 1st and states have been dipping into reserves since then. Right now Colorado has enough money to pay for the state’s uninsured kids through January. Hickenlooper says an additional 9.6 million dollars will carry the program through the end of February. The CHIP provides low-cost coverage to children and pregnant women in families that earn too much to qualify for Medicaid. Hickenlooper and 11 other governors from both parties sent a letter to Washington, D.C. urging Congress to reauthorize funding.

11 GOVERNORS TRY TO SAVE DACA PROGRAM

Columbus, Ohio—While DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program remains up in the air, Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and Ohio Governor John Kasich say dozens of young people are losing protective status every day in their states. Hickenlooper, Kasich and nine other governors from both parties are urging Congress to save the imperiled program. President Trump phased out DACA earlier this year on the grounds that President Obama’s executive order was in direct violation of the Constitution. Trump left it to Congress to negotiate a permanent replacement but so far nothing has been done. Other governors joining the effort to save the DACA program include Democrats from Montana, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and North Carolina as well as Republicans from Nevada, Massachusetts, Vermont and Utah. Alaska’s independent Governor Bill Walker also signed the letter to Congress.

Like this: Like Loading...