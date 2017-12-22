COLORADO “CHIP” FUNDING SPARED

Denver—Instead of a letter informing 75,000 kids and pregnant women in Colorado that their health coverage was coming to an end, state lawmakers came through with emergency funds. The legislature’s Joint Budget Committee unanimously approved spending 9.6 million dollars of state funds to extend “CHIP”, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, possibly through the month of March. State officials however say the money could run out in early February. Due to Congress failing to come up with long-term funds before the holiday break, the JBC was called back to the capitol by Governor John Hickenlooper to come up with a back up plan.

HANGING LAKE MANAGEMENT PLAN MOVES FORWARD

Glenwood Springs—615 hikers per day. That’s the maximum number the White River National Forest is sticking with for the Hanging Lake Trail. The forest service released the Draft Environmental Assessment for the Hanging Lake Management Plan. District Ranger Aaron Mayville says this year, 184,000 people traversed the steep, rocky trail leading to the pristine waters above Glenwood Canyon. That’s a whopping 23% increase and a big reason officials had to find a cutoff number to preserve the increasingly popular tourist attraction. Mayville says warm fall temperatures and very little snow attracted more late season visitors this year. The management plan also calls for a year-round, fee-based reservation system. A shuttle service would be used during the peak season from May to October while the parking lot would be opened up for visitors during the off peak season from November to April. Anyone with concerns about the plan can submit comments to the White River National Forest for the next 30 days.

