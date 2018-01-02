GARFIELD COUNTY MEN KILLED IN CRASH NORTH OF RIFLE

Rifle—Two local men were killed in a car crash late Thursday night on a remote road north of the Rifle Correctional facility. According to reports from Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire, 41 year old Trent Johnson of Glenwood Springs and 36 year old Matthew Smith of Rifle died at the scene of the accident at the Puma Paw Ranch on County Road 219. Glassmire was called to the accident scene around 1 am. He says Smith and Johnson were both passengers in the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. Glassmire says the driver and another passenger were injured and taken to Grand River Hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident. Glassmire is conducting an autopsy today but says it appears Smith and Johnson died of blunt force injuries.

NEW COLORADO LAWS

Undated—If you were earning minimum wage in Colorado in 2017, you just got a hefty raise as of yesterday. Thanks to a new law that went into effect with the new year, Colorado’s minimum wage went from $7.18 an hour to $10.20 an hour. It’s the first step in a plan approved by voters to boost the minimum wage to $12.00 an hour by 2020. Another new law for 2018 limits people in residential areas to growing no more than a dozen marijuana plants. The exceptions are dependent on local laws and ordinances and anyone with a medical clearance. Due to an increase in sexually explicit test messages on Colorado middle school and high school campuses, a new law went into effect that bans the practice. Health care providers must now disclose prices to the public this year under a new law and drivers who leave the scene of a serious accident can now legally challenge the suspension of their license.

