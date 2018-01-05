GARCO SHERIFF’S OFFICE MOURNS FALLEN DOUGLAS CO. DEPUTY

Highlands Ranch—Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario and several of his deputies attended this morning’s memorial service for Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish. The 29 year old husband and father of two girls was gunned down in a New Year’s Eve ambush-style attack at an apartment complex in Highlands Ranch. Hundreds of people waving American flags lined the streets as the motorcade of law enforcement vehicles drove slowly to Cherry Hills Community Church, not far from the site of the shooting where three of Parrish’s fellow deputies where shot by a crazed gunman. 37 year old Matthew Riehl, an Iraq War veteran and former attorney was eventually shot and killed by a SWAT team. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is one of many law enforcement agencies from around the state that attended today’s memorial for Deputy Parrish. Governor John Hickenlooper ordered flags at all public buildings to be flown at half-staff.

BAD NEWS FOR COLORADO RIVER SUPPLIES

Las Vegas—We may be enjoying sunny, winter days but it’s bad news for the Colorado River Basin. The first forecast of the year from the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City paints a bleak picture for the seven western states that rely on the Colorado River. Experts say the Colorado is only expected to flow at 54 percent of it’s average volume during the key runoff period from April to July. Forecasters released a report this week showing December snow totals as low as 20 percent of average in many areas.

ROARING FORK WATERSHED SNOWPACK WAY DOWN

Carbondale—The Roaring Fork Watershed continues to lag behind average levels for this time of year. According to the latest snowpack and river report from the Roaring Fork Conservancy, the SWE or Snow Water Equivalent on McClure Pass is 13 percent of normal while the basin itself is only 55 percent of normal. One year ago, the SWE was 100 percent at all locations in the watershed and 135 percent throughout the basin. According to the Colorado Climate Center, most of Western Colorado is experiencing moderate drought conditions.

Like this: Like Loading...