GARCO BOARD OK’S LAND USE GRANT FOR C’DALE PARCEL

Glenwood Springs—The Garfield County Board of Commissioners agreed to help the town of Carbondale buy a 25 acre parcel with a $200,000 contribution from the conservation trust fund. The catch is, the money will come from the 2019 budget if it’s there to buy Red Hill just north of town. Town Manager Jay Harrington says the long term plan is to design a trail parallel to the roadway. Carbondale and the Aspen Valley Land Trust are partners in the project.

MUELLER ASSUMES GM DUTIES AT RIVER DISTRICT

Glenwood Springs—Today is the changing of the guard at the Colorado River District. Longtime Glenwood Springs attorney Andy Mueller officially took the reins as the new General Manager. He replaces Eric Kuhn who is retiring after 36 years with the district. Mueller, who once served on the river district’s board of directors says his personal goals come directly from the board’s strategic plan. Mueller says one issue he wants to tackle involves water speculation. He says there seems to be a growing number of people buying up agricultural water. Mueller says he will continue to work on relationships with federal agencies regarding ag water storage and conservation.

CMC TRUSTEES SUPPORT DACA

Glenwood Springs—DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals has the full support of Colorado Mountain College. With a unanimous vote, the CMC Board of Trustees endorsed a resolution supporting immigration reform as well as the students who have benefited from the DACA program. In it’s resolution the board stated, “The CMC Board of Trustees stands with the nation’s leaders to express its strongest support for meaningful and permanent immigration reform, including legal status and citizenship for our dreamer children who know no other home outside the United States of America.” The resolution goes on to authorize college management to join efforts urging for a solution.

