Vanderhoof Memorial

Glenwood Springs—A large crowd of relatives and friends are expected to gather tomorrow to remember the man nicknamed, “Mr. Glenwood Springs.” A memorial for Don Vanderhoof will be held Thursday at noon at Mountain View Church near Buffalo Valley. The former Glenwood Springs mayor died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 86. In lieu of flowers, Don’s family is asking for contributions to be made to the Western Colorado Community Foundation for the Vanderhoof Family Fund. The Glenwood Springs organization will then make contributions to various charities in Don Vanderhoof’s name.

Like this: Like Loading...