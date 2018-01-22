BACKCOUNTRY SKIER KILLED IN AVALANCHE

Silverton—A Durango man is the first Colorado avalanche victim of 2018. According to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, 27 year old Able Palmer was killed Sunday in a slide near Silverton. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says Palmer was skiing south of Red Mountain Pass in an area known as “Sam’s Trees.” About 20 inches of fresh powder fell in the region, putting a heavy load on top of a weak snowpack. Avalanches have claimed three lives so far this year in the west–two snowmobilers in Idaho and one in Montana. State officials say the avalanche danger in most of Colorado’s mountains is rated as considerable.

SNOW, WIND HAMMER EASTERN PLAINS

Denver—I-70 between Denver and Limon finally reopened today but further east it’s a real mess. A nearly 80-mile stretch from Limon to Burlington is still closed due to snowy, icy conditions and gusty winds. At least a dozen flights were canceled or delayed this morning at Denver International Airport due to the storm that hit Minneapolis. Airlines are playing catch up today after some 200 flights were canceled Sunday because of the snow. Forecasters say more snow is expected to blanket Colorado’s northern and central mountains tonight and tomorrow.

COLORADO SUPREME COURT ABORTION LAWSUIT DECISION

Denver—A lawsuit filed by former Colorado Lieutenant Governor Jane Norton over abortion funding was dismissed today by the state Supreme Court. Today’s ruling upheld other judges’ dismissals of the lawsuit that said the use of taxpayer dollars to fund Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood was in direct violation of the state constitution. The lawsuit, filed in 2013 by Norton, was first dismissed by a Denver District Court judge in August of 2014 and upheld by the Colorado Court of Appeals in January of 2016. In today’s final dismissal, the state Supreme Court said the constitution bars Colorado from using public funds specifically in return for performing abortions.

