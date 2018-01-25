DENVER (AP) – Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has ordered all flags on state buildings lowered in honor of a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed in Thornton. Hickenlooper says all flags should remain lowered until sunset on the day of Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm’s funeral. The order comes as officers search for two more men wanted in connection with Wednesday night’s shooting in a residential area.

ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. (AP) – Warren Miller, the prolific outdoor filmmaker who for decades made homages to the skiing life that he narrated with his own humorous style, has died. He was 93. His family says in a statement that Miller died Wednesday evening at his home on Orcas Island. A World War II veteran, ski racer, surfer and sailor, Miller produced more than 500 films on a variety of outdoor activities. However it was his ski films for which he was most known.

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Colorado Rep. Jared Polis are leading a bipartisan push urging President Donald Trump to reinstate an Obama-era policy discouraging federal prosecutors from targeting individuals involved in the marijuana trade in states that have legalized the drug. Nine states and the District of Columbia have legalized the recreational use of marijuana by adults. Others have decriminalized marijuana or legalized its medicinal use.

FORT COLLINS (AP) – Rocky Mountain National Park almost set another visitation record in 2017. The park’s visitation last year was less than 2 percent shy of the 4.5 million visitors it saw in 2016.



