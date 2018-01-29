OIL AND GAS DRILLING ISSUE GOES BEFORE STATE’S HIGH COURT

Denver— The Colorado Supreme Court will consider a dispute over how much weight should be given to public health and the environment in decisions over oil and gas drilling. The court announced today that it would hear an appeal of the case. It stems from a 2013 request by six young people who wanted the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commision to require energy companies to show they would not harm human health or the environment before drilling. The COGCC refused, saying it didn’t have the authority. A lower court sided with the commission but the state appeals court sided with the young people. Attorney General Cynthia Coffman asked the state Supreme Court to review the decision in May over the objections of Governor John Hickenlooper.

DAKOTA PIPELINE SHOOTER TO BE SENTENCED

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A judge has scheduled a May 31 sentencing for a Denver woman who pleaded guilty in a shooting during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. Thirty-eight-year-old Red Fawn Fallis could face up to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend no more than seven years. Fallis was accused of firing a handgun at officers during her October 2016 arrest. No one was hurt. She pleaded guilty Jan. 22 to civil disorder and gun possession by a convicted felon. Prosecutors agreed to drop a more serious charge. Fallis is jailed after violating terms of her release to a Fargo halfway house earlier this month. Her attorneys have asked that she be allowed to return there pending sentencing. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland hasn’t ruled yet.

