DENVER (AP) – The Environmental Protection Agency is considering new technology to explore the polluted mysteries inside old mines. Officials say robots could get into tight spaces with bad air quality to investigate contaminated water flowing below mountains in Colorado and elsewhere. Understanding what’s inside the mines can help officials prevent or clean up spills like one in 2015 that spewed mustard-colored wastewater and tainted rivers in three states.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The president of the oldest Latino civil rights organization in the U.S. is facing harsh criticism for endorsing President Donald Trump’s immigration framework that includes a border wall. Roger Rocha, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, wrote Trump this week saying the storied civil rights group would support his plan for a wall in exchange for protecting young immigrants brought to the country illegally.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Wildlife officials are still investigating a shooting north of Hayden involving a bald eagle. The eagle was found injured Dec. 14 along a county road about 7 miles from Hayden. The bird was initially believed to have been hit by a car, but X-rays later showed the one of the eagle’s legs was nearly severed.

