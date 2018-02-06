ANOTHER COLORADO DEPUTY KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY

Colorado Springs—Colorado’s law enforcement community is once again reeling from the shock over the shooting death of one of their own. 34 year old El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick was gunned down in the line of duty Monday afternoon while investigating a stolen car in Colorado Springs. Two other deputies, a Colorado Springs police officer and a bystander were injured in the gunfire. The suspect was shot and killed. According to Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey, officers encountered a white male suspect, a struggle ensued and shots were fired. It isn’t clear who drew a weapon first or how many shots were fired. Sheriff Bill Elder says Deputy Scott Stone is still in the hospital but he is expected to recover while Sargent Jake Abendshan was treated for shrapnel wounds. Meanwhile Flick’s death in the line of duty was the third in Colorado since New Year’s Eve. Deputy Flick leaves behind a wife and seven year old twin boys.

HEADSTONES SOUGHT FOR UKNOWN GARCO VETS

Glenwood Springs—Garfield County has it’s fair share of unknown soldiers but one local woman is working hard to make sure they’re all honored with a proper headstone. Lisa Passmore with the Glenwood Springs Historical Society and Frontier Museum says some of the soldiers buried in the county date back to the civil war. She says she’s making progress. Through research and contacting relatives, she’s been able to identify all but seven of the 15 unknown soldiers she started with. To continue her efforts, she’s asking the Garfield County Board of Commissioners for a five thousand dollar grant.

BLM HEADQUARTERS HEADED WEST?

Denver—In Ryan Zinke’s opinion, the Bureau of Land Management should be headquartered where 99 percent of America’s public lands exist…in the west. The U.S. Interior Secretary and Montana native is carrying out President Trump’s effort to roll back environmental protections and encourage energy development on public land. Zinke says many Interior Department decisions regarding grassland, wildlife habitat and energy development should not be made in Washington, D.C.

