EL PASO COUNTY DEPUTY HAILED A HERO BY FAMILY

Colorado Springs—The family of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick, who was killed in a shootout with a car thief two days ago, says they are grieving the loss of a hero and a “truly wonderful man.” Family members say the 34 year old Flick reacted selflessly to protect the public and fellow law enforcement officers. They say, above all, he was a man who loved Jesus, loved his family and lived life with passion. Authorities say 19 year old Manuel Zetina opened fire on Flick and a group of other plain clothes officers after a struggle as they tried to arrest him in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs apartment complex. Zetina was also killed in the gunfire. Flick is survived by his wife Rachael and 7 year old twin boys. Flick’s funeral will be held this Saturday.

WEST SLOPE COAL MINE OWNER CITED IN WORKER DEATH

Rangely—The operator of the Deserado Coal Mine near Rangely has been cited for a safety violation that caused the death of a worker. Blue Mountain Energy was issued a citation last week as the federal Mine Safety Health Administration released the final report into the death of 32 year old Jason Stevens. According to the report, a 14-hundred pound water box fell on Stevens on August 2nd as he was using a plasma cutter to separate it. The report says the accident occurred because “mine management did not ensure that machinery or materials being worked were seriously blocked against motion prior to the work. Blue Mountain Energy has not been assessed a penalty.

GARCO SUPPORTS ROAN DRILLING PROJECT

Rulison—A major natural gas drilling project on the slopes of the Roan Plateau received the blessing of Garfield County. After assurances that the visual impacts of 63 wells near Rulison will be minimal, county commissioners voiced their full support for Terra Energy Partners’ plan. Commissioner Tom Jankovsky says the positive economic impact over the next two years can’t be overlooked. Terra Energy is planning to drill from four pads in the Balzac Gulch area. County oil and gas liaison Kirby Wynn say the highest pad will be about halfway up the Roan Plateau.

