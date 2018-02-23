LITTLETON (AP) – Residents have been asked to stay inside and some schools have been placed on tighter security as authorities investigate a report of shots fired. Deputies are searching the area in and around a shopping center Friday morning but the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it hasn’t been able to confirm yet whether any shots were fired.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A bipartisan group of governors says the two parties can and should work together to improve the nation’s health care system. Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper are set to discuss their latest policy work on health care during a news conference Friday in Washington. Their blueprint lays out ways to improve affordability, restore stability, promote flexibility in the states and eliminate burdensome or overlapping insurance regulations.

MCALESTER, Okla. (AP) – A medical marijuana advocate from Colorado is facing a felony drug charge after a traffic stop in Oklahoma. Regina Nelson of Boulder faces one count of marijuana possession with intent to distribute. The trooper searched the vehicle and found four joints and 11 containers with what appeared to be cannabis leaves. Nelson has pleaded not guilty.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Colorado officials have agreed to pay Nebraska $4 million to settle old claims that their state violated a water-sharing compact involving the Republican River. The settlement announced Thursday requires Colorado to make the payment by Dec. 31, 2018. Colorado officials did not admit to violating the Republican River Compact, and legislators in that state must still approve the funding. The agreement seeks to resolve disagreements between the states over Colorado’s past use of water.

