CAUCUSES SET FOR TUESDAY

Garfield County—Tomorrow begins what is expected to be a contentious, lively mid-term election year. It’s caucus day in Colorado when the two major political parties choose their delegates for next month’s party assemblies. Given the hot, political climate and the divide between the two parties seemingly growing larger, the Democrats are expected to fight hard to regain some seats lost in the last election. Democrat caucuses will be held at Carbondale Middle School for precincts 1 through 4. Precincts 5-12 will be held at the Glenwood Springs Library, 13-15 at the New Castle Community Center, 16-18 at the Silt Library, 19-23 at the Rifle Library and precincts 24-27 at the Parachute Library. Republican party precincts 1-4 will meet at Roaring Fork High School, 5-12 at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, 13-18 at Coal Ridge High School, 19-23 at the Garfield County Fairgrounds and 24-27 at the Grand Valley Recreation Center. The caucuses begin at 7 pm. Primary elections will be held June 26th.

GARCO FORCED TO REFUND ENCANA

Glenwood Springs—Encana Oil and Gas made a nearly six million dollar accounting error about four years ago. Garfield County and other local taxing districts however have to pay for that mistake. According to reports from Garfield County, Encana overpaid 5.7 million dollars in property taxes in 2014. Unfortunately, by the time the error was discovered, the money had already been absorbed into the budgets and distributed. In addition to the county, taxing districts that owe money back to Encana include Colorado Mountain College, the Grand Valley Fire District, Colorado River Fire Rescue, the Grand River Hospital District, Garfield County Libraries, which are already strapped for cash and the Garfield Re-2 School District which owes the energy company more than a million dollars. To ease the burden, Garfield County Commissioners have agreed to pay nearly 860 thousand dollars in accrued interest for all the taxing districts using money from the Oil and Gas Mitigation Fund. That may not be the end of the financial bleeding though as Caerus, operating in the Piceance Basin, insists the county owes it more than a million dollars in overpaid property taxes due to accounting errors made in 2014.

