RX BURNS PLANNED

Glenwood Springs—From Gypsum to Meeker to Aspen, thousands of acres of BLM and forest service land will be burned this spring. Over the next several weeks, weather permitting, the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit will conduct prescribed burns in Garfield, Pitkin, Rio Blanco and Eagle Counties. Among the largest planned burns include Cattle Creek just north of Basalt that will be about 2,000 acres. The West Divide prescribed burn south of Silt will encompass 1,300 acres on forest service land and 1,400 acres of BLM land. The White River National Forest and the BLM are teaming up with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to improve forage regeneration.

COLORADO SPRING RUNOFF LOOKING BLEAK

Glenwood Springs—Unless the month of March brings snow to Colorado and a lot of it, spring and summer runoff is going to be a big disappointment. According to the latest snowpack and river report from the Roaring Fork Conservancy, not much has changed in the last week. Snowpack in the Roaring Fork Watershed is currently 77% of normal. While February snowstorms vastly improved Colorado’s snowpack, officials say all locations across the state are well below normal for this time of year due to a four-month dry spell from October to January. As far as river and stream flows in the area are concerned, every site is below the mean. The Colorado and Roaring Fork Rivers at Glenwood Springs are both flowing below normal levels.

NO BOOZE ON RAFTA BUSES

Glenwood Springs—It’s last call for drinkers on RAFTA buses. Starting June 9th, alcohol consumption will be prohibited on all RAFTA buses. The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority Board of Directors voted to ban booze. It’s an idea that has been tossed around by the board for a couple of years but things came to a head after four drivers were assaulted last year. The reluctance to ban open containers on buses stemmed from asking drivers, who are already preoccupied with staying between the lines, safety and schedules, to keep an eye out for passengers tipping back a few drinks. RAFTA officials however are expecting passengers to be fully compliant and drivers will not be asked to enforce the rule.

