GARCO APPLIES FOR TIER-1 PUBLIC LAND MGMT GRANT

Rifle—Garfield County hopes to avoid future conflicts and disputes over public land policies and management with a coordinated plan. The county approved an application for a Tier-1 grant through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. The $100,000 grant will help fund a federal lands policy review plan. Commissioner Tom Jankovsky says the ultimate goal is to categorize the different lands and align them with resource management plans. He believes this coordination and consistency plan could be a useful tool for the next 20 years.

GARCO COMMISH CHAIR SAYS PROGRESS MADE IN D.C.

Rifle—Garfield County’s issues and challenges were put before some “movers and shakers” in the nation’s capitol last week during the annual National Association of Counties Conference. It remains to be seen if any actual moving and shaking will occur. Garfield County’s ambassador was Commission Chairman John Martin. He says he was able to bend the ears of quite a few power brokers during his brief time in Washington, D.C. Martin says he’s encouraged about a bill he has championed for a long time finally going before Congress. He says the Historic Rights-of-Way Preservation bill or RS-2477 legislation has already been heard in the House and Senate. Martin expects the bill to be voted on later this month.

